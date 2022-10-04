Dow rallies nearly 1,500 points in two days as fear begins to fade

The Dow rallies more than 1,000 points in two days as fear begins to fade.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Is the worst really over on Wall Street? It's too soon to say. But stocks rose sharply again Tuesday following Monday's big rally.

The Dow surged more than 700 points, or 2.4% in late afternoon trading. The Dow has soared nearly 1,500 points in the past two days. It is now back above the key 30,000 milestone and is about 19% off its most recent record high, meaning that is no longer in a bear market.