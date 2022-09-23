Dow plunges to its lowest level since 2020 to end another dismal week

US stock futures were set to fall sharply as investors continued to worry about even more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could land the US economy in a recession. A man is pictured here riding a bike in front of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21.

 Peter Morgan/AP

US stocks fell sharply in Friday trading as investors continued to worry about even more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve that could land the US economy in a recession.

The Dow closed 483 points, or 1.6%, lower in Friday trading, marking its lowest level since November 2020. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

