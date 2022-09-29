Dow plunges and is back in a bear market

Stocks fell September 29, giving up much of September 28 big gains. The Dow was down more than 550 points, or about 1.9%, in early trading.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The third quarter is about to end -- and investors are wishing the past nine months good riddance. Stocks fell Thursday, giving up much of Wednesday's big gains. The Dow was down more than 450 points, or about 1.6%, in late morning trading.

The Dow is now back in bear market territory, more than 20% below the all-time high it set in January. The S&P 500, one of the broadest measures of the health of Corporate America, fell 2.2% Thursday and has plunged about 24% this year.

