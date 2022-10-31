The Dow fell slightly midday Monday but is still up 14% this month, putting it on track for its best monthly gain since January 1976. The blue chips remain down nearly 10% this year though. Meanwhile, The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20% in 2022 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged 30%. Both were down a bit Monday.

Still, it's fitting that on Halloween, candy maker Hershey is trading at an all-time high, Shares are up nearly 25% this year. But overall, there haven't been too many sweet Kisses for investors this year: Despite a ferocious rally so far in October, there are a lot more losers than winners on Wall Street in 2022.