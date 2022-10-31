Dow has biggest monthly gain in more than 45 years

 J. David Ake/AP

The Dow fell nearly 130 points, or 0.4% Monday, but it still ended October up 14% — its best monthly gain since January 1976. The blue chips remain off by almost 10% this year, though.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which closed down 0.8% Monday, has dropped about 20% in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished 1% lower Monday and has plunged 30% this year. But both indexes also had strong Octobers. The Nasdaq rose about 4% while the S&P 500 was up 8%.