Dove, Nexxus and other dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical

Unilever has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and Tresemme aerosol dry shampoos because of the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

 Unilever/FDA

The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement Friday.