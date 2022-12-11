Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the co-founder of one of the most prominent feminist magazines, has died, according to a funeral home in Georgia and her longtime colleague and friend Gloria Steinem.

Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, died at the age of 84 on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, according to Sconiers Funeral Home. Hughes, "passed away peacefully ... at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Delethia and Jonas Malmsten," the obituary said.