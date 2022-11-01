There are few places to keep your cash these days that can protect your money from inflation. And while you might have missed an opportunity to get a nearly 10% interest rate on ultra safe government I Bonds, you can still get a high rate that will keep pace with rising prices.

The interest rate on the Series I Savings Bond, more commonly known as I Bonds, reset on Tuesday to 6.89%. While that is less than the historical high of 9.62% of the past six months, it's still a great return relative to other places where you might park your cash, such as high-yield savings accounts or certificates of deposit. And it's trouncing returns on stocks and bonds, which are both still in the red year to date.