Don't worry, there's still hope for the stock market

Stocks are up modestly so far on Tuesday. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, on October 4.

 Seth Wenig/AP

The back-to-back huge market rallies last week may seem like a distant memory to investors now that stocks have slid for the past four days. Or maybe not. Stocks enjoyed a nice rally Tuesday, with the Dow gaining more than 350 points or 1.2%, in midday trading.

There was little news to justify the turnaround. No major companies reported earnings and there were no significant economic reports either.