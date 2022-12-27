Planning on returning that ugly Christmas sweater? It could cost you to return it online.
Shoppers have become accustomed to free shipping and free returns in recent years, but Zara, H&M, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch and other chains are now slapping on fees of up to $7 to return items online.
Return rates for online purchases are typically higher than when customers buy in stores, since online customers frequently order several different sizes of clothing to see what fits best and return the unwanted items.
Customers sent back around 17% of the total merchandise they purchased in 2022, totaling $816 billion, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
That's a strain on retailers: For every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns, according to the NRF.
"For every dollar in returned merchandise, it costs a retailer between 15 cents to 30 cents to handle it," Burt Flickinger, retail expert and managing director of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group, told CNN earlier this year.
Companies have to cover costly shipping fees in order for customers to send their products back. Those items sometimes wind up back in retailers' warehouses or on shelves. Stores then have to mark down returned goods to sell them, further squeezing their profit.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More often, returned products can end up in liquidation warehouses or even landfills, which are an environmental threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.