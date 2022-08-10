Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed

Seven years after its debut in Italy, Domino's has failed to sell pizza to the locals. A "For Sale" banner outside a closed-down Domino's Pizza Inc. store in Rome, Italy, is pictured here on August 9.

 Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Domino's' Italian job was harder than it looked.

Seven years after its debut in the country, the American pizza giant has formally shut its stores after it failed to win over locals who preferred homegrown options, according to a report by Milano Today.

