921742350

Domino's is still struggling with delivery. In the United States, sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.9% in the second quarter.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Domino's is still struggling with delivery.

"The delivery business continued to be more pressured," in the second quarter due to staffing problems, said CFO Sandeep Reddy during an analyst call Thursday. Delivery sales at stores open at least a year fell 11.7% year-over-year in the second quarter, he said.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.