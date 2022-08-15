DOLLAR GENERAL-RESULTS/

Dollar General was hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines.

 Erin Scott/Reuters

The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday.

The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise boxes and hard to access electrical panels.

