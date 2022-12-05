Apple and Google's continued hosting of TikTok on their app stores, despite US national security concerns about the short-form video app, reflects the tech giants' "gatekeeper" power and should be made part of any antitrust reviews the app stores may face, a member of the Federal Communications Commission wrote to the Justice Department last week.

The previously unreported letter — sent on Dec. 2 to DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and obtained by CNN — said that continuing to make TikTok available on the app stores risks harming consumers, whose personal information US officials have worried may be being fed to the Chinese government.