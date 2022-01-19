Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Procter & Gamble said Wednesday that it was raising prices by an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.
P&G said it's raising prices to offset some cost pressures, including transportation, labor and commodities it uses to manufacture its products. The US producer price index, a gauge for prices manufacturers are paying, rose 9.7% annually.
"Transportation and labor markets remain tight. Availability of materials remain stretched," P&G CEO Jon Moeller said on an analyst call Wednesday. "In some categories and in some markets, inflationary pressures are broad-based with little sign of near-term relief."
P&G makes many of the most recognizable brands in US homes, such as Gillette, Charmin, Bounty, Pampers and Crest.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Moeller said P&G has raised prices on all 10 of its product categories in the United States and told retailers Tuesday it will be increasing prices on some personal health care brands in April, although he didn't specify which ones. (P&G makes Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol and Vicks.)
P&G expects the higher prices will drive sales growth in the coming months as its increases take effect.
Although consumers are already paying more for many household products, demand remains strong, he said. "We haven't seen noticeable changes in consumer behavior."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.