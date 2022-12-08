Disney+ is getting more expensive, unless you want ads.

As of Thursday, Disney's ad-free tier costs $10.99 per month — an increase of $3. But for those that want to save a few dollars, Disney+ has a new tier with ads that costs $7.99 per month. The introduction of the new tier, called Disney+ Basic, comes about a month after Netflix launched its ad-supported tier for $6.99 per month.