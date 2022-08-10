Disney+ is getting more expensive... unless you want ads

The Disney+ website on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18. Disney+ just got more expensive, unless you're willing to watch ads.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Disney+ just got more expensive. Unless you're willing to watch ads.

The Disney+ new ad-supported subscription tier will debut in the US on December 8 at a cost of $7.99 a month, the company announced on Wednesday. If that price point looks familiar, it should. That's what consumers are paying for Disney+ right now without the ads.

