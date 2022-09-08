Disney believed Twitter had 'substantial' numbers of fake accounts when it weighed acquisition in 2016, ex-CEO says

Disney's analysis of Twitter in connection with a potential 2016 acquisition led the entertainment giant to conclude that "substantial" numbers of accounts on the social media service were fake, according to former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The revelation prompted Disney to lower its estimated value for Twitter, said Iger, speaking at Vox Media's Code Conference on Wednesday.

