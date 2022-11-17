'Difficult decisions': Britain announces higher taxes and spending cuts in warning sign for other governments

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is delivering his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London on Thursday, November 17.

 House of Commons/PA Images/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has already entered a recession and is battling decades-high inflation, eroding standards of living for millions of people across the country. Now, Britons must also stomach higher taxes and reductions to public services as the government tries to get its finances on more solid footing — underscoring the tough road ahead.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt laid out their much-anticipated budget plan aimed at saving £55 billion ($65 billion).