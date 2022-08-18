Diesel slides below $5 a gallon for the first time since March

The national average for diesel dipped slightly below $5 a gallon on August 18 for the first time since March 9, according to AAA. Trucks line up to fill their tankers in Salt Lake City on May 24.

 George Frey/Getty Images

The cost of diesel has tumbled from record highs, easing inflationary pressure on everything from trucking and farming to construction.

The national average for diesel dipped slightly below $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time since March 9, according to AAA.

