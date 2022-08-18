Diesel slides below $5 a gallon for the first time since March

At $4.999, diesel prices have declined 82 cents since hitting a record high of $5.82 on June 19.
The spike in diesel prices this spring set off alarm bells because it is a key fuel for the entire US economy, powering not only farm and construction equipment but also the trucks, trains and boats that move goods across the country. Virtually everything consumers buy is at some point shipped on a truck that runs on diesel. Businesses typically pass along at least some of those rising fuel costs onto consumers.
The White House was so concerned about the price surge that in May US officials considered releasing diesel from a rarely used emergency stockpile to ease the supply crunch. Ultimately, the Biden administration opted not to tap the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, which only stores about a day's worth of supply for the region.
Gasoline prices also continue to drop.
The national average for regular gas fell to $3.93 a gallon Thursday, according to AAA. That marks the 65th consecutive day of declining prices since gas hit a record high of $5.02 in mid-June. Prices in 14 states, including Florida and Iowa, are averaging less than $3.60 a gallon.
