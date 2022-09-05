Despite union wins at Starbucks, Amazon and Apple, labor laws keep cards stacked against organizers

Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out the local Starbucks Workers United, employees of a local Starbucks, as they gather at a local union hall to cast votes to unionize or not, on Feb. 16, in Mesa, Arizona.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

Union organizing has shifted into high gear. But despite successful organizing drives at such corporate powerhouses as Starbucks, Amazon and Apple, it's still an uphill climb for unions seeking to sign up new members.

In recent history, those upstart union wins are very much the exception rather than the rule, and American labor laws remain stacked in employers' favor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.