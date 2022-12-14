Two Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged Meta to maintain Donald Trump's suspension from its platforms when it revisits the matter in January, arguing that the former president's recent posts on his own social media platform suggest he is likely to violate the social media giant's policies if given a chance.

The letter from California Rep. Adam Schiff and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse cites numerous news reports about Trump's postings on Truth Social, the former president's Twitter alternative. They characterize his remarks as election misinformation and, in some cases, incitement.

