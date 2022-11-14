Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing

Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing.

 Adobe Stock

As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week.

The answer, according to legal experts, may be zero.