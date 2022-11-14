The stunning downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sent shockwaves through the crypto universe last week. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto titan and chief executive of FTX, watched billions of his fortune evaporate in a bankruptcy filing that shook the trillion-dollar industry to its core. The pain likely isn't over for investors.

What's happening: JPMorgan analysts are now predicting another 25% drop for bitcoin in the coming weeks.

