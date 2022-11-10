Crypto is in chaos as FTX teeters on the verge of bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur whose FTX exchange has been in a death spiral this week, tweeted a candid apology on November 10. Bankman-Fried is pictured here in New York on August 17.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In less than a week, a 30-year-old entrepreneur once hailed as a modern-day J.P. Morgan watched his digital empire, including billions of his own fortune, evaporate in a death spiral that's shaken the foundations of the trillion-dollar crypto industry.

On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried issued a mea culpa: "I f**ked up," he wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, apologizing to investors and customers of FTX, the exchange platform he founded in 2019.