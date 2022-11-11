Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall

On November 11, FTX Group said it filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured here in New York on August 17, has resigned.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry.

FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist in an orderly transition. The firm appointed a new CEO, John Ray III, and many employees are expected to stay on to operate the company in Chapter 11.