Crypto bank Genesis halts withdrawals, citing fallout from FTX failure

Crypto bank Genesis halts withdrawals, citing the fallout from FTX failure. CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried here testifies on Capitol Hill on December 8, 2021, in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The lending arm of crypto brokerage Genesis Global Trading suspended redemptions and new loan originations after an "abnormal" number of withdrawal requests that exceeded its current liquidity, citing market turmoil from the failure of rival FTX.

Genesis said it was working with advisers "to explore all possible options," adding that it would release a plan for the lending business next week. "We're working tirelessly to identify the best solutions for the lending business, including among other things, sourcing new liquidity," the company said.