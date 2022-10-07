Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel

Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices.

 Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.