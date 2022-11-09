Credit card rates hit a record high as Fed fights inflation

The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has driven up credit card rates to the highest level on record going back to the mid-1980s.

 Adobe Stock

It's never a great time to carry credit card debt. But right now is arguably the worst time.

The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has driven up the average credit card APR (annual percentage rate) to 19.04% as of November 9, according to Bankrate.com.