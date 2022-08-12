NY: U.S. Gas Prices Drops Below $4 A Gallon

Americans still don't feel great about the economy, despite lower gas prices. A gas station in New York City is pictured on August 11.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Getty Images

Consumer sentiment in August continued to rebound from its June trough, but Americans' feelings about the economy remain profoundly depressed from a year earlier, weighed down by uncertainty about inflation and the job market.

The nation's collective outlook rose marginally this month, according to the latest University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers released Friday. The benchmark sentiment index rose to 55.1, up from 51.5 in July, after plummeting to a record low of 50 in June, when consumers were feeling buffeted by soaring inflation and $5-a-gallon gas.

