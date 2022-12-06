Congress wants to grill Live Nation's CEO over the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco

Congress wants answers from the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company after a ticketing snafu ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras tour left millions of unhappy Swifties without the ability to see the the singer-songwriter perform. Swift is pictured here at the MTV VMAs on August 28.

 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In a letter addressed to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino Tuesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanded a briefing on what went wrong and what steps the company is taking to fix the problems. The committee members want to meet with Rapino by December 15.

