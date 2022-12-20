Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table

There soon may be new retirement rules in place that could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings and make it less costly to withdraw them if lawmakers pass a major spending package this week.

 Marko Geber/Digital Vision/Getty Images

The retirement savings provisions -- known as Secure 2.0 -- were drawn from a House-passed bill and bills that were passed by two Senate committees.

