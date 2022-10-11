Drivers are putting too much trust in their vehicles' driver-assist features, which may lead to dangerous situations, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The organization, which researches vehicle safety, released a study Tuesday finding that 53% of General Motors' Super Cruise users, 42% of Tesla Autopilot users and 12% of Nissan's ProPilot Assist users were comfortable letting the system drive the vehicle without them watching what was happening on the road. Some even described being comfortable letting the vehicle drive during inclement weather and in parking lots.

