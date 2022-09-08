CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw, pictured here at CNN's Washington bureau in February of 2001, died on September 7 of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was 82.

 Alex Brandon/AP

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, Shaw's family announced in a statement Thursday. Shaw was 82.

Shaw was CNN's first chief anchor and was with the network when it launched on June 1, 1980. He retired from CNN after more than 20 years on February 28, 2001.

