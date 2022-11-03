Shepard Smith will exit CNBC later this year after the business-focused news network announced on Thursday that it will cancel his show as it undergoes a "strategic realignment" under new leadership.

The end of "The News with Shepard Smith," which will air its final episode later this month, comes a little more than two years after CNBC launched the show with high hopes that a straight, down-the-middle news program would resonate with its audience.