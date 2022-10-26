Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria

Roughly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products have been recalled because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria.

Clorox said some of the affected Pine-Sol products might contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they pose "a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.