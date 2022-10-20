Chinese stocks have hit multi-year lows in New York and Hong Kong amid growing concerns about China's rising Covid cases and economic outlook.
The plunge comes at a time when members of China's ruling Communist Party are meeting for the 20th Party Congress, a major leadership reshuffle that sets the tone for policy for the coming years.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled as much as 3% in the morning trade. By early afternoon, it pared losses to 1.1%, on track to hit its lowest close since October 2011, according to Refinitiv.
The Chinese leader offered no signs of moving away from the country's rigid zero-Covid policy or its tight regulatory stance on various businesses, both of which have hampered growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Xi is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in power at the week-long congress.
"China's National Party Congress failed to drive a positive catalyst, " said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist for IG Group, on Thursday. He added that investors are also concerned that rising Covid cases in Beijing may lead to "aggressive restriction measures."
China's capital detected 41 Covid cases on Tuesday, the most in four months, according to the city's health commission.
The country delayed the released of its third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday, which has stoked further worries.
"China's decision to delay the release of key economic readings could suggest the data is so ugly that they don't want it released during the party's congress," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, in a research note on Wednesday.
