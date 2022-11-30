China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown. Other cities do the same

China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends the Covid-19 lockdown. A view of an almost empty road in Zhengzhou, China on Saturday, November 26.

 Shang Ji/Feature China/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou — home to the world's largest iPhone factory — said Wednesday they were lifting Covid lockdowns.

Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that normally houses about 200,000 workers churning out products for Apple, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The city locked down its urban districts last Friday or five days as Covid-19 cases surged.

