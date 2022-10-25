China's yuan tumbled to an all-time low on international markets on Tuesday, as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's shocking move to tighten his grip on power at a major leadership reshuffle.

In trading outside of mainland China, the yuan briefly plunged to around 7.36 per dollar early Tuesday, the lowest level on record, according Refinitiv, which has data going back to 2010. It then pared losses, trading at 7.33 by 1 pm Hong Kong time.