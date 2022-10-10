Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence.

Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2 billion yuan ($40.4 billion) year-on-year, according to figures from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday. That's the lowest figure since 2014, and less than half of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to government statistics from previous years.