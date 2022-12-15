China's Covid-battered economy slumped in November before its leaders abruptly eased pandemic restrictions, paving the way for a reopening that economists say will be bumpy and painful.

On Thursday, a series of indicators pointed to a slowdown in economic activity last month. Retail sales declined 5.9% in November from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. It was the worst contraction in retail spending since May, when widespread Covid lockdowns, including in the country's richest city Shanghai, pummeled the economy.

