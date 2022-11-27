China's major stock indices and its currency have opened sharply lower Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell as much as 4.2% in early trading. It was last down 3.5%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a key index that tracks the performance of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, tumbled 3.6%.

CNN's Beijing bureau contributed reporting.

