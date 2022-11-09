China is 'committed to net zero,' head of top Asian development bank says at COP27

China and the other 104 members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are "deeply committed" to their net-zero targets.

"All of the members are committed to net zero, particularly many developing countries who certainly have a lot of issues to deal with. But all of them are committed," Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun told CNN's Becky Anderson in an interview Tuesday at UN climate summit COP27.

