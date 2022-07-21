China fines Didi $1.2 billion for violating cybersecurity and data laws

People walk past the headquarters of the Chinese ride-hailing service Didi in Beijing, China, in 2021. China is fining Didi $1.2 billion for violating cybersecurity and data laws.

 Thomas Peter/Reuters

China's cyberspace regulator fined Didi Global just over 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) on Thursday for violating cybersecurity and data laws, putting an end to a yearlong investigation into the ride-hailing giant.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that the firm had breached the country's cybersecurity law, data security law, and personal information protection law.

