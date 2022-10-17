China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.

The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a series of economic indicators -- including the closely-watched GDP growth -- marked as "delayed." The indicators, which had been scheduled for release on Tuesday, also include quarterly retail sales, industrial production and monthly unemployment rates.