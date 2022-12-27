China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country.

The new data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows the nation's economy grew 8.4% in 2021 from a year earlier, higher than the 8.1% initially reported.