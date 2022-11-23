Over the past year, as some meat prices have fallen, chicken prices have remained stubbornly high. Strong demand, supply issues and even breeding problems with under-performing roosters kept the pressure on. The supply shortage even had some restaurants, like Wingstop, experimenting with less popular items like thighs.

But now conditions are finally easing, paving the way for price declines ahead. In the year through October, not adjusting for seasonal swings, chicken prices had jumped 14.5%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.