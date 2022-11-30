If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.

The chicken chain has launched its first-ever online store, and it's filled with quirky merchandise that pays homage to cult-favorite items. Highlights include an "I Heart Waffle Fries" hoodie, a "Chicken for Breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging.