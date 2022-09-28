The US Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the agency's recent attempt to examine discrimination in financial services, a move that the groups argue needs congressional approval.

Several groups, which include American Bankers Association and Consumer Bankers Association and others, accused the CFPB of "operating beyond its statutory authority and without accountability." Specifically, they take issue with a change to the CFPB's Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section to include discrimination as one of the kind of behaviors the agency oversees.

