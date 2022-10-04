Major CEOs aren't buying the notion that the US economy could have a soft landing following a series of historically large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

According to a survey of 400 leaders of large US companies by consulting firm KPMG, a whopping 91% are predicting a recession in the next 12 months. What's more, the survey, released Tuesday, found that only 34% of these CEOs think the recession will be mild and short.

